Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Energizer Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

