Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s current price.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

EGLX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.11 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Articles

