Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s current price.
EGLX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.11 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
