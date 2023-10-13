Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Down 3.6 %

Envestnet stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.