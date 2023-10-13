EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Raised by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

