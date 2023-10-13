Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $743.33 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

