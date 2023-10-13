Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of EQH opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 123,083 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

