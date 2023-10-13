Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

