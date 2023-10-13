Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Evercore ISI

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

