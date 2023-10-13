Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.45.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at C$20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.99. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$13.20 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 3.1728213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

