Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Up 7.2%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 39,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Essential Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton. The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

