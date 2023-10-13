ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.25. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70.

Institutional Trading of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Free Report) by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (AGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of local currency bonds issued by Asia-Pacific national governments. AGOV was launched on Jul 21, 2021 and is managed by GaveKal Capital.

