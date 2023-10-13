Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.48.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. Etsy has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,065. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

