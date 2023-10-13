Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Euronav by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

