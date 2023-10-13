Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $20.60 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $839.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
