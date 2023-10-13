Evercore ISI Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $39.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRC opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153,833 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 86,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.