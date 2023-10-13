Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.