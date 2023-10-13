Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of EXAS opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

