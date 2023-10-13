Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

