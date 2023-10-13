Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.61.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.