Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 6.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.72. 5,957,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,697,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTCH

Farfetch Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.