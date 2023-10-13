Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 558,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FARM opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.23). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

