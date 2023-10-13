Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter.
Fast Retailing Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Fast Retailing stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.
About Fast Retailing
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fast Retailing
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Qualcomm’s Bright Future Just Got Extended, Right At Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.