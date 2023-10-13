Fastenal (FAST) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 24th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

