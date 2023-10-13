Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FERVF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FERVF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FERVF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

