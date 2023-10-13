Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.3%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 92 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

Get Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 11.66% of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.