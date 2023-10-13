Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.