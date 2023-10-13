Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $210.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

