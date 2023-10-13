Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $46,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

