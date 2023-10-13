Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $46,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
PHG opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
