Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

