Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

