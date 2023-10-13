Financial Management Network Inc. Has $25.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

