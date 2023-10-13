Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.22.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$40.36 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$24.26 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.9701195 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Further Reading

