Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.24%.
Firan Technology Group Trading Up 3.3 %
TSE:FTG opened at C$3.46 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
