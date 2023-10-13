Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 3.3 %

TSE:FTG opened at C$3.46 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

