First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.