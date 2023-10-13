First Digital USD (FDUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.34 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $467.71 million and $1.34 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 467,728,161 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 467,728,161.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.9997045 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,378,024,368.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

