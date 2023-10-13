First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Up 6.7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.18. 346,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 694,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$197.05 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3003487 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 75,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total value of C$636,750.00. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

