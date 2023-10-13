First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 176 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,043.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 214,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,478,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after buying an additional 38,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.