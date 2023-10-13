First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.22.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$22.43 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.2239354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.