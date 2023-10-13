First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $224.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.19.

FSLR opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average of $190.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,924 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

