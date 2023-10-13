Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($205.63) to £171 ($209.30) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.72) to £160 ($195.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($235.62) to £198.70 ($243.21) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16,510.75.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

About Flutter Entertainment

PDYPY stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $105.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.