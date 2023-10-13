Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,677,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

