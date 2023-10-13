Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WM opened at $155.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

