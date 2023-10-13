Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

