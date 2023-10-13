Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

FSLR opened at $149.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.