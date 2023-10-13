Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 6,105,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,632,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

