Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Increases Dividend to $4.78 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 4.7833 per share on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $3.35.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance
OTCMKTS FOVSY opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $158.10.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
