Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 98.19% of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF worth $99,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Profile

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

