Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 3,836 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 143,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NEE traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 2,157,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

