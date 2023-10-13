Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.15% of Workday worth $89,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP grew its position in Workday by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.68. The stock had a trading volume of 64,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,208. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.48, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

