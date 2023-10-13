Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 562,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,895. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

